SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

The top commitment in Will Muschamp's 2019 class has made another move in the 2019 Rivals.com rankings.

Anderson (South Carolina) T.L. Hanna's Zacch Pickens, who enrolled earlier this month in Columbia, moved up from his previous slot of 15th nationally up to number 9 in the country.

The five-star represented Muschamp's first five-star acquisition during his tenure at South Carolina, verbally committed to the Gamecocks over the summer and inked during the December signing period.



USC beat the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and numerous others for Pickens' commitment.

