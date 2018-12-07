Hanna fell just one win short of a 5-A State Championship as Dutch Fork won it's third straight title 59-20 Friday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina five-star defensive end commit Zacch Pickens ' final game in a T.L. Hanna uniform and first game at Williams-Brice Stadium didn't go as planned.

Pickens, who will enroll at South Carolina next month, did his part to try and pull the upset.



Playing both ways at defensive end and A-back and then on several special teams units, the 6-foot-5, 283-pounder affected the game in all facets.

His biggest play came on a 24-yard interception return for touchdown (video below) that put the Yellow Jackets up in the first half.

Pickens also added a sack on defense and 40 yards rushing on offense.

Despite the lopsided final school, the game was close for the first three quarters. Dutch Fork scored late in the first half on a deep pass that found a diving Jalin Hyatt in the end zone to put the Silver Foxes up 24-20 at the break.

Hanna trailed just 31-20 and had the ball facing a fourth and goal on the Dutch Fork 1-yard-line as the third quarter ended. But the first play of the fourth period was stuffed as Dutch Fork's Tyrik McDaniel snatched up a fumble and raced 93 yards to extend the lead to 38-20 and essentially put the game away.

Pickens recently moved up in the Rivals100 and is considered the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2019 class and the No. 2 strongside defensive end as well as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina.

Pickens will compete in the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas next week.