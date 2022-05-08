Zahbari Sandy commits to South Carolina
South Carolina has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2023.
Washington D.C. three-star safety Zahbari Sandy has announced his pledge to South Carolina. The St. John's College High School standout will take his talents south to Columbia.
"I picked South Carolina because they're family, the relationships I've built with coach Beamer and coach Gray," Sandy told Rivals' Adam Friedman. "They showed a lot of hospitality and the most love to me. They kept it real with me from the jump.
"Every school told me I could play right away or play all the positions but what stood out to me was coach Beamer telling me there is a spot for me on that team right now and I can play all those positions and play at a high level. My goal is to play in the NFL and playing in the SEC helps my chances."
Sandy chose South Carolina over other offers such as Cincinnati, Maryland, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The schools in his top five were South Carolina, Maryland, Ole Miss, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Sandy, the No. 29-ranked safety and No. 4-ranked player in Washington D.C., cemented his decision following his most recent visit to South Carolina on April 12. Following what he said on Twitter was a "great visit," the 6-foot-1, 199-pounder announced on the following Monday that he would be locking in a college commitment "soon."
Soon means now, and Shane Beamer now has Commitment No. 1 to work with as the Gamecocks head coach looks to build his second full recruiting class.
If Sandy signs with South Carolina, he would be the first-ever high school player to sign with the Gamecocks out of Washington D.C. in the modern recruiting era that dates back to 1999.
Beamer and Co. are hoping Sandy's pledge will be the start of something big in the 2023 cycle. It's possible his commitment will be the first of several for the Gamecocks this spring and early summer. It could be a boon as they look to open the floodgates and get momentum rolling.
We will have more analysis on the impact of Sandy's commitment at Gamecock Scoop this evening.