Zahbari Sandy commits to South Carolina

South Carolina has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2023.

Washington D.C. three-star safety Zahbari Sandy has announced his pledge to South Carolina. The St. John's College High School standout will take his talents south to Columbia.

"I picked South Carolina because they're family, the relationships I've built with coach Beamer and coach Gray," Sandy told Rivals' Adam Friedman. "They showed a lot of hospitality and the most love to me. They kept it real with me from the jump.

"Every school told me I could play right away or play all the positions but what stood out to me was coach Beamer telling me there is a spot for me on that team right now and I can play all those positions and play at a high level. My goal is to play in the NFL and playing in the SEC helps my chances."