Top junior college transfer running back ZaQuandre White has officially been academically cleared to enroll at South Carolina, the school confirmed Wednesday.

Considered the No. 1 junior college running back in the country, White will arrive on campus this week and will begin workouts with the Gamecocks where he should provide a big boost to the running back room.

A standout at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Ia., the 6-foot-2, 214-pounder rushed for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight games last season while playing for one of the top JUCO programs in the country.

White originally signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect out of North Fort Myers (Fla.) High in 2017. After redshirting his first year on campus, White transitioned to linebacker in 2018 where he collected 22 tackles before transferring to Iowa Western.

White, who played strictly running back in JUCO, has two seasons to play two.

He signed with the Gamecocks during the February National Signing Day earlier this year.

White is the third addition to a position group that lost Rico Dowdle, Tavien Feaster, Mon Denson and AJ Turner as options from last season. New running backs coach Des Kitchings inherits three newcomers at the position in freshmen five-star MarShawn Lloyd and three-star Rashad Amos and White.