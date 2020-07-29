ZaQuandre White couldn't be more excited to join South Carolina football
How excited is ZaQuandre White to officially be able to join the South Carolina football program? There may not be words to accurately describe his emotions.
"I'm so excited, you don't understand. You really don't understand. I couldn't even tell you," White told Gamecock Central Wednesday afternoon.
Just hours earlier news broke that White, a four-star prospect and the No. 1 JUCO running back in the 2020 class, has been officially academically cleared to enroll at South Carolina where he is set to arrive on campus on Saturday.
