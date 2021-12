ZaQuandre White preparing for NFL

The senior back, who technically has one more season of collegiate eligibility, led the Gamecocks this season with 583 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. He was also an asset in the passing game, catching 19 balls for 202 yards and 3 more touchdowns.

"After a lot of thought, praying, and talking with my family, I have decided to start pursuing this (NFL) goal and begin preparing for the NFL Draft immediately," White said via Instagram.

"I would like to thank God, my family, and all of my coaches through the years for pushing me and helping me become the player and man I am today. I want to thank my teammates for all the memories on and off the field and for a Brotherhood that will last a lifetime. Finally, I thank the great South Carolina fans for your support. I couldn't have picked a better place to finish the last two years of my college football career. I look forward to making my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and Gamecock Nation proud at the next level!"



White was part of South Carolina's 2020 recruiting class, a junior college prospect out of Iowa Western. He originally signed with Florida State out of high school in the 2017 class.