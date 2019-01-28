Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 14:25:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Ze'Vian Capers gives South Carolina junior day rave review

Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark
GamecockCentral.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGAlpharetta (Ga.) Denmark class of 2020 three-star wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers has a top four and is closing on on a possible commitment in the next coup...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}