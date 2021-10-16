Zeb Noland leads South Carolina to 21-20 victory over Vandy

The game felt like a remake of the South Carolina vs Kentucky game, with the Gamecock defense keeping the team in it but the offense being constantly unable to capitalize.

Zeb Noland came in on the final drive of the game and led the struggling South Carolina offense on a 75 yard touchdown drive that would prove to be the game winner. The Gamecocks snagged their 13th straight victory over the Commodores from the jaws of defeat, winning 21-20.

After slow starts on offense so far this season the Gamecock offense showed up to play. The first two drives ended in touchdown passes from Luke Doty to a member of the tight end group. The first touchdown of the game came on a two yard pass to Nick Muse and the second came on an 82 yard pass to Jaheim Bell.

Vanderbilt's backup quarterback Mike Wright made the start for the Commodores and exploited the South Carolina pass defense early and often. In Vanderbilts first two drive's he only threw the ball three times, but completed two passes of over 40 yards.

Wright and the Vanderbilt offense had several opportunities in the first half but were only able to get a 42 yard field goal, their first field goal of over 40 yards of the season.

The South Carolina defense showed up big time in the first quarter, holding Vanderbilt rushers to only 26 yards.

After scoring on their first two drives, South Carolina stalled out briefly on offense. Their last drive of the first quarter started on their own three yard line after a failed fourth and goal conversion from Vandy.

Another failed Vanderbilt drive later, the Gamecocks found themselves starting off their first drive of the second quarter from their own one yard line after a phenomenal bounce from Vandy's punter.

Their second straight drive that started out inside their own five yard line ended in a 70 yard punt from Kai Kroeger, a new career long.

South Carolina's pass defense finally showed up about midway through the second quarter.

Wright and the Vandy offense were driving but their drive was killed after Jordan Strachan picked off a pass and took it back 44 yards to the Vanderbilt 20 yard line. The offense was unable to capitalize of this opportunity and failed to convert on a fourth down conversion from inside the red zone. It didn't matter thought because the South Carolina defense would hold Vandy to a three and out.

The South Carolina offense continued to stall out late into the second quarter. A fumble by MarShawn Lloyd set up Vanderbilt for their first touchdown of the game after the ball was recovered at the USC 14 yard line.

At the half South Carolina was up 14-10. Wright was 7/11 with 161 passing yards while Doty was 12/18 with 154 yards. Kevin Harris led the Gamecock with 35 rushing yards and Wright led the Commodores with 20 rushing yards.

South Carolina's first drive of the second half was more of the same. The drive started off promising, with two big back to back plays from ZaQuandre White but it was squandered by a fumble by Bell after a 28 yard reception that Vandy recovered.

Two holding penalties in one play on South Carolina helped propel the Vanderbilt offense in the ensuing drive. Wright found Will Sheppard for what looked like a 10 yard reception but a missed tackle led to a 52 yard, lead taking, touchdown by Sheppard.

In their second and final drive of the third quarter, the Gamecocks drove 57 yards down the field led by ZaQuandre White who hadn't tallied a stat since the Georgia game. Penalties killed momentum though and the drive ended with Parker White missing a 38 yard field goal, his first miss of the season.

South Carolina continued to have no luck in the fourth quarter on offense. The Gamecocks turned the ball over on the third play of their first fourth quarter drive. An over thrown ball to Joyner landed in the hands of Dashaun Jerkins.

Much like the Kentucky game though, the South Carolina defense kept them in the game. In the next drive Vanderbilt was forced to it's fourth three and out of the game.

Doty's second interception of the day with a little over five minutes left in the game was the final nail in the coffin.

A delay of game called on the South Carolina defense for disconcerting signals, the seventh penalty of the day, helped set up a Vanderbilt field goal to put the Commodores 20-14 with under two minutes to play in the game.

Zeb Noland replaced Doty for the last drive of the game. Doty finished with 242 receiving yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Noland led the Gamecocks 75 yards down the field in their final drive that ended in a nine yard touchdown to Xavier Legette. Noland was 5/8 with 75 passing yards.

Vanderbilt got the ball back and Enagbare forced a fumble that South Carolina recovered, a kneel from Noland sealed the game.