Zeb Noland to start for Gamecocks

Noland, who joined the program in late May as a graduate assistant for offense, was officially activated to the playing roster midway through fall camp to help push the quarterback room.

Graduate-assistant-turned-sixth-year-quarterback Zeb Noland will start South Carolina's Week 1 matchup with Eastern Illinois this Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, according to the official week 1 depth chart released by the Gamecocks on Tuesday.

The move to add Noland to the team was made shortly after projected starting quarterback Luke Doty suffered a midfoot sprain when he was inadvertently stepped on during a non-contact situation in practice.

With Doty out for the last two-plus weeks, Noland has competed with transfer Jason Brown, freshman Colten Gauthier and walk-on Connor Jordan for the right to start the opener if Doty couldn't go.

That competition primarily came down to Noland and Brown with Noland taking an early lead, Brown having his best practice last week, and Noland eventually winning the job this week.

Doty is on the mend and should be able to return to action soon.

A Watkinsville, Ga. native who graduated from Oconee County in 2016, Noland played at both Iowa State and North Dakota State before arriving in Columbia.

After backing up NFL quarterback Trey Lance in 2019, Noland started seven games at North Dakota State this past spring, posting a 5-2 record. He completed 51-of-100 passes with five touchdowns and six interceptions.