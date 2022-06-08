2022 Impact Player: Cam Smith

Heading into the fall, GamecockScoop will review the most impactful players for South Carolina ’s 2022 football season. Don't forget to check out the first one, an in-depth look at QB Spencer Rattler . The second player in the impact series is Columbia, South Carolina native Cam Smith .

Cam Smith will enter the 2022 season as a redshirt junior, ready to prove he’s the best defensive back in the SEC. Smith made a leap in development from his redshirt freshman year to his redshirt sophomore year by landing on the All-SEC second team and collecting Honorable Mention All-America honors.

After moving back to South Carolina for his senior year in high school, Smith played for South Carolina graduate Dustin Curtis at Westwood High School. He quickly garnered plenty of attention as he was usually the best athlete on the field. Expectations were high entering college, but Smith was slotted behind two former NFL draft picks in Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, limiting his playing time.

Learning from the two future NFL draftees may have proved to be a blessing in disguise as Smith started 3 games in 2020 and saw action in 8 games total. The potential he flashed during that time was undeniable and it became apparent that Smith could soon turn the corner and blossom into an upper-echelon player.

Fast forward to 2021 where Smith became Carolina’s premier cornerback and nearly shut down his side of the field for the 11 games he played. Smith flashed elite athleticism and ball skills. It didn’t happen often, but when Smith became disconnected from his man he exhibited a burst and the ability to recover to make a play on the ball, which is something only elite defenders possess at the college level.

Smith will likely line up at the “nickel” position for the 2022 season. The “nickel” fits him perfectly as it’s similar to the old “spur” position where the defensive back must have coverage ability and may be required to come down to linebacker depth to play the run. Smith is a violent player and isn’t afraid of contact. In fact, it almost seems as if he’s searching for contact and can seem a little disgruntled at times when he’s not able to participate in the tackle or hit.