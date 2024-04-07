2023-24 South Carolina Women's Basketball Season In Stories
CLEVELAND — It is game day. Not just a game day, the ultimate one.
South Carolina women’s basketball will take the floor for the 38th and final time on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC against Iowa, trying to win the third National Championship in program history and become the fifth program in the sport’s history to complete an undefeated regular season.
This season started off with Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks taking a trip to Paris to take on Notre Dame, and has wound its way through top-10 opponents, buzzer-beaters, dramatic moments, perilously close brushes with defeat and everything in between.
Before the Gamecocks tip off against the Hawkeyes, here is a look back at South Carolina’s season in stories.
The Paris Trip
South Carolina started its season with the trip to Paris, beating No. 10 Notre Dame 100-71. The Gamecocks experienced the Eiffel Tower, The Louvre, and everything else one of the world's most iconic cities has to offer, then MiLaysia Fulwiley dazzled the basketball world with electric moves in her 17-point collegiate debut.
Former Gamecocks Relishing "Sense Of Pride" In Progarm's Paris Experience
South Carolina's "Generational Talent" MiLaysia Fulwiley Shines In Paris
Parents in Paris: South Carolina Women's Basketball's Parents React To Trip
The Tobacco Road Trip
Last November was the first time this young tem had to go on the road, back-to-back intimidating road environments against North Carolina and Duke. Both times, the Gamecocks trailed. Both games were close in the fourth quarter. But the Gamecocks came out on top in both times, a trip everyone on the team has echoed all year as an important weekend of growth.
Chloe Kitts Scores Career-High, Continues Growing Into Starting Role
Baton Rouge
Game of the year in SEC women's basketball, and maybe the game of the regular season period. South Carolina emerged from its showdown against the defending National Champions with a 76-70 win, scoring the final six minutes in crunch time to fight back from an 11-point deficit and steal the show.
An Unforgettable South Carolina WBB Win, And The Era Full Of Them
Hanging More Banners
Not only did South Carolina capture another SEC regular season championship, it ran through the SEC Tournament with wins over Texas A&M, Tennessee and LSU in Greenville to enter the postseason undefeated.
South Carolina Women's Basketball "Made It Clear" In Latest SEC Title Win
SEC Tourament Semifinals, Cardoso Buzzer-Beater
NCAA Tournament
Five wins, and here they are. South Carolina took out Presbyterian and North Carolina in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament at home, the latter of which coming via a blistering first half performance where the Gamecocks went on a 30-2 run against the Tar Heels.
After that South Carolina ahd its biggest scare of the tournament so far, allowing a 22-point lead against Indiana to slip all the way to two in the final minute before a clutch Raven Johnson 3-pointer secured a spot in the Elite Eight. Back-to-back double digit wins against Oregon State and NC State secured a spot in the biggest gme of all.
Second Round vs. North Carolina
Getting To Know The Gamecocks
Kamilla Cardoso moved away from home at 13-years-old to chase a dream, and nearly had the headmaster of a private school in Tennessee shut it down. Raven Johnson spent her year giving back to her community. Tessa Johnson has grown into her role as a freshman and become essentilly a team media member, while Sakima Walker is a leader from the bench.
On a team full of stories and characters, here are a few stories about their lives off the court.
How Raven Johnson Gives Back — And The Artist Helping Her Do It
Kamilla Cardoso's "Spontaneous" Personality And The Journey To Unlocking It
Former Gamecock Olivia Thompson Enjoying "Staying Involved" With Radio Work
Adhel Tac, Chloe Kitts Both Experiencing Benefits of Early Enrolling
Tessa Johnson's "Bright Light" Gives South Carolina Energy Off Bench
How Tessa Johnson Became South Carolina's Unofficial Media Member
Three Gamecocks Return To Final Four With Extra Motivation
South Carolina's 'Teacher Of The Daycare' Embraces Leadership Role
