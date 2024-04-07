CLEVELAND — It is game day. Not just a game day, the ultimate one. South Carolina women’s basketball will take the floor for the 38th and final time on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC against Iowa, trying to win the third National Championship in program history and become the fifth program in the sport’s history to complete an undefeated regular season. This season started off with Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks taking a trip to Paris to take on Notre Dame, and has wound its way through top-10 opponents, buzzer-beaters, dramatic moments, perilously close brushes with defeat and everything in between. Before the Gamecocks tip off against the Hawkeyes, here is a look back at South Carolina’s season in stories.

The Paris Trip

South Carolina started its season with the trip to Paris, beating No. 10 Notre Dame 100-71. The Gamecocks experienced the Eiffel Tower, The Louvre, and everything else one of the world's most iconic cities has to offer, then MiLaysia Fulwiley dazzled the basketball world with electric moves in her 17-point collegiate debut.

The Tobacco Road Trip

Last November was the first time this young tem had to go on the road, back-to-back intimidating road environments against North Carolina and Duke. Both times, the Gamecocks trailed. Both games were close in the fourth quarter. But the Gamecocks came out on top in both times, a trip everyone on the team has echoed all year as an important weekend of growth. Chloe Kitts Scores Career-High, Continues Growing Into Starting Role

Baton Rouge

Game of the year in SEC women's basketball, and maybe the game of the regular season period. South Carolina emerged from its showdown against the defending National Champions with a 76-70 win, scoring the final six minutes in crunch time to fight back from an 11-point deficit and steal the show. An Unforgettable South Carolina WBB Win, And The Era Full Of Them

Hanging More Banners

NCAA Tournament

Five wins, and here they are. South Carolina took out Presbyterian and North Carolina in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament at home, the latter of which coming via a blistering first half performance where the Gamecocks went on a 30-2 run against the Tar Heels. After that South Carolina ahd its biggest scare of the tournament so far, allowing a 22-point lead against Indiana to slip all the way to two in the final minute before a clutch Raven Johnson 3-pointer secured a spot in the Elite Eight. Back-to-back double digit wins against Oregon State and NC State secured a spot in the biggest gme of all. First Round v. Presbyterian Second Round vs. North Carolina Sweet 16 vs. Indiana Elite Eight vs. Oregon State Final Four vs. NC State

Getting To Know The Gamecocks