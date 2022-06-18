2023 Rock Hill DB Keeps Pipeline Alive With Football Commitment

When I went to link Judge Collier's recruiting profile, it still had him listed at 5'8" 138 lbs, which anyone who saw him at the Beamer Football Camp on Sunday, June 5th would tell you is a little out of date. His new listing puts him at 6'1" 185 lbs. The former QB has now moved to DB as well, and with his commitment to the Gamecocks, he joins a long line of DBs from the Rock Hill area, including Rick Sanford, Ko Simpson, Jonathan Joseph, Stephon Gilmore, and current Analyst DeVonte Holloman, that have chosen to play college ball in Columbia, SC.

As evidenced by his recruiting profile, Collier is a bit of a late bloomer for the 2023 class. I mentioned him briefly in the recruiting rundown last week as someone who impressed at camp and received an offer from DB Coach Torrian Gray. Prior to that, he wasn't really on anyone's radar, but when Gray offers a DB, his track record tends to speak for itself. He seems to have other D1 offers from Air Force, Navy, and Boston College but hasn't flashed on film the way he must have flashed at camp. However, there are a couple of things that do flash from his Junior film, notably his willingness to come up on the run from the Safety position and his ability to take good pursuit angles while avoiding traffic to get to the ball carrier. In coverage, he seems to have good hips, and though he's not built as big as you'd like just yet, his long frame should fill out fine once he's on a college S&C program. The fact that he has spent a few years playing QB should help his ability to break down offenses and understand schemes.



Collier joins Jalon Kilgore, Cam Upshaw Jr and Zahbari Sandy as DB commits in a class that looks to take at least 5, if not more, this cycle. Other targets the Gamecocks still hope to land include Braylon Johnson, and perhaps as of now a longer shot in Sharif Denson.