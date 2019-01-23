The Worldwide Leader released it's 2020 mock draft 17 months early and put one currently Gamecock as a first-round pick.

This year's NBA Draft is still six months away, but that hasn't stopped ESPN from getting out ahead and starting to predict how things will go for 2020.

In this version of the draft AJ Lawson would go in the late first round at No. 26 overall to the Boston Celtics.

He is one of three SEC players listed in the first round of the site's mock draft, joining Kentucky's Tyler Herro (No. 18 overall to the Clippers) and Ashton Hagans (No. 20 overall to Houston).

Lawson is making an immediate impact in his first season with the Gamecocks averaging 29.3 minutes, 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as a freshman.

He's started every game this year and has played both the point and shooting guard spots in Frank Martin's offense.

The 2020 draft would happen after his sophomore season at South Carolina and give him another year of development if he did ultimately want to leave early and test the NBA waters.

Chris Silva declared for the draft at the end of last season before ultimately returning to school for his senior year and he's averaging 14 points in SEC play this year.

The last Gamecock to be drafted was Sindarius Thornwell in 2017, going No. 48 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks but was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He's currently on their NBA roster and averaging 5.4 minutes per game.

PJ Dozier was in that same draft class, opting to leave after his sophomore year and the Gamecocks' Final Four run. He went undrafted but signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder before signing with Boston this offseason.

He's played primarily in the G-League this season and is averaging 21.9 points per game and shooting 30.6 percent from three.

View ESPN's full 2020 mock draft here.