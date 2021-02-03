A week and a half later, the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder committed to the Gamecocks, announcing his pledge during a National Signing Day ceremony at his school, and will sign with South Carolina.

Still needing to add defensive backs to its roster, South Carolina extended an offer to Mobile (Ala.) Baker late-rising three-star cornerback LaDareyen Craig last Monday

A late-riser with the size and speed combination that coaches covet, Craig landed offers from Mississippi State and Oregon State during that time frame to go along with a previous offer from Southern Miss.

He was recruited to the Gamecocks by defensive backs coach Torrian Gray and head coach Shane Beamer.

Craig is the 12th prospect on South Carolina's commitment list, though the Gamecocks have also added seven incoming transfers to their roster, and must count four prospects from last year's team towards the 2021 recruiting class.

With the pledge of Craig, South Carolina has two scholarships left to give in the class.