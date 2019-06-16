Huntley putting his recruiting hat on during official visit
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGOne week after making his pledge to the Gamecocks, Hammond four-star defensive tackle Alex Huntley made the short trip back over to campus for his South ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news