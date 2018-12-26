One thing is certain though, and that’s the fact that South Carolina’s play caller is the best it has had in years.

As South Carolina prepares for this year’s Belk Bowl, the focus is on the youth that will play. There’s uncertainty about how the Gamecocks will replace multi-year starters and SEC-caliber players like Deebo Samuel and Zack Bailey, and for good reason.

Flashback to last season, when all eyes were on first-time offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon after the departure of Kurt Roper. The Gamecocks were preparing for the Outback Bowl against a stout Michigan defense in what essentially amounted to a job interview for McClendon.

South Carolina fell behind 19-3 before scoring touchdowns on three consecutive drives. The Gamecocks won 26-19 and McClendon was rewarded with the full-time job soon after the victory in a decision that thoroughly scrutinized.

As South Carolina’s 2018 season progressed, however, it was clear that the decision to tab McClendon full-time play-caller was the right one.

Also See: Photos from Wednesday Bowl Practice

South Carolina’s offensive output increased drastically. Under McClendon, the Gamecocks averaged 103.1 more yards and 8.2 more points per game than last season and McClendon was rewarded with a raise after receiving interest from other teams this December.

But while McClendon has more experience at this time than a year ago, his approach has not.

“His intensity is the same,” tight end K.C. Crosby said of McClendon. “He’s going to keep picking it up and pushing us as hard as he can every day.”

Also See: Crosby: Gamecocks 'taking all strides in the right direction'

“It feels the same,” receiver Shi Smith added. “We’re more efficient and there’s better play calling … He’s on us harder than he was last year. But he’s the same guy as he was last year.”

As the season progressed, the Gamecock offense started to find its identity as a fast-paced, pass-first offense and the play calling began to expand.

McClendon hasn’t changed, but after a year at the helm, the offense is more wide-open and ready to deal with Samuel’s absence.

“It makes me feel more comfortable in knowing what I’m doing out there,” Smith said.

Even with Samuel and Bailey missing the Belk Bowl, the offense should be able to pick up where it left off. McClendon’s presence is a big reason for that.