Baseball America released its top 100 college prospects list entering the fall and two candidates for weekend starting pitching roles made the cut along with three signees on the top 100 high school prospect list.

The Gamecocks had one current player drafted in the first round of this year's MLB Draft, and could potentially have a few more weekend arms on the 2021 team drafted high as well.

As for current players, Brannon Jordan is the highest-ranked Gamecock, checking in at No. 79 on the list.

Jordan came on strong in preseason scrimmages last year, won the Sunday starter job and was one of the team's best pitchers last season.

The right-hander will be in the mix for the Gamecocks' Friday night role after a stellar start to the 2020 season where he went 2-0 in four starts with a 1.71 ERA and a .104 batting average against. He'd walk nine to 32 strikeouts.

After him is another righty in Thomas Farr, who Baseball America considers the No. 94 draft-eligible college player in the country.

Farr turned down money from professional teams in this year's draft to return to South Carolina after an incomplete junior season.

After missing a few preseason outings because of injury, Farr started the season as a midweek starter then anchored the Saturday role the final two weeks of the year.

He'd finish the truncated season winning all three of his appearances with a 1.72 ERA, 14 strikeouts to five walks and a .113 batting average against.

Both should be in the mix again to pitch in South Carolina's weekend rotation.

The Gamecocks also had three signees to make Baseball America's top 100 high school list, headlined by Michael Braswell at 42.

Braswell is considered a top 10 shortstop in the 2021 class and also projects as a right-handed pitcher at the next level, too.

Along with Braswell, the Gamecocks have outfield commitment Thad Ector coming in at No. 79 and infielder Vytas Valincius at 96.

Ector is having a phenomenal summer where he's skyrocketed into the top 100 of most class rankings while Valincius is in the middle of a good summer as well where he moved up into the top 150 of almost every major ranking as well.

PerfectGame considers South Carolina's 2021 recruiting class No. 15 nationally.

South Carolina also hauled in a top 10 recruiting class this year while bringing back almost all of their talent from last season.