With LSU wearing its usual white jerseys at home, South Carolina will wear one of his home uniform combinations Saturday night as the Gamecocks take on the Tigers.

South Carolina will wear white helmets, with black jerseys and white pants in its first trip to Baton Rouge since 2015.

The Gamecocks last wore the uniform combination last year at home against Florida, a 38-27 loss to the Gators.

South Carolina and LSU are scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET kick on ESPN after the game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m.