Beamer Breaks Down Second Football Scrimmage In Advance Of Spring Game

South Carolina is just two days away from a highly anticipated Spring Game that will feature the first look for Gamecock fans at several key newcomers and returning players. The Spring Game will be the crescendo of what the Athletic Department is calling Big Gamecock Weekend, which will also feature baseball games, a 5k, a concert, and more. Gamecock Scoop will have our full preview of the game tomorrow, but before we get to all that, Coach Shane Beamer spoke to the media on Tuesday about the Gamecocks 2nd scrimmage last weekend, which may provide a bit of a preview of what to expect on Saturday.

Content Loading

Steady Improvement

Last week, we told you that the defense seemed to be a little ahead of the offense in the team's first scrimmage, and Beamer was dismayed about several turnovers from the Gamecock O. This week he seemed a little more upbeat about all aspects of the Gamecocks scrimmage. "I thought it was much better in all three phases, offense, defense, and special teams...[The offense] cut [the turnovers] to one...an interception that freshmen Donovan Westmoreland made a heck of a break on." Like we mentioned last week, it's not odd for offenses to take a little time to adjust in the Spring, especially when you factor in all the new faces in QB Spencer Rattler, WR Antwane Wells, RBs Christian Beal-Smith and Lovasea Carroll, and more. "The offense got off to a great start to the scrimmage on Saturday, and then defense turned it around and we got some good two-minute work at the end of the scrimmage," Beamer went on to say.

Backup QB Notes

Coach Beamer also mentioned that some of the backup QBs have had some live reps in the first two scrimmages, but he still trying to decide if that will be the case for them on Saturday. He justified the move as being good for Braden Davis and Colton Gauthier to see some live reps in order to continue their development. “Braden Davis has had two long runs in the last two scrimmages just coming out of the pocket when he got some pressure and running a long way...Braden, Colton, and Luke all worked with the second group [last Saturday]"

Standout Players

Some additional insight I've gained singled out several individual players including RB MarShawn Lloyd, WR Xavier Legette, who we've heard has had a great offseason several times, and as Beamer mentioned, I've heard several good things about Freshman LB Donovan Westmoreland, who the Gamecocks could use as a depth piece at that position as soon as possible. LB Sherrod Greene, who we wrote about last week, also seems to be running with the first group this spring. It also seems that QB Luke Doty is healed enough to lead a team in the Spring Game on Saturday, so we will see both top QBs get some work.