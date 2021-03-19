Beamer is a little over 100 days on the job at South Carolina, and has a handful of things he’d like to see from his team over the 15-practice slate.

For Shane Beamer, who starts his first ever spring practice as a head coach this weekend, his list is a little longer.

Typically coaches come into spring practice with a short list of things they want to see or accomplish.

“Ideally we’d love to stay healthy throughout the spring. That’s a given at all positions. I think the biggest thing from an overall standpoint understanding and learning the mentality and the temperament and physicality we want to practice with and play with every single time we take the field,” Beamer said.

“I hope when fans and other teams watch us play in the fall they sit there and say, ‘My God I’ve never seen a team play that hard.’ Being able to instill that mentality in our guys, not that they don’t already have it, but making sure how we want them to play at all times is one thing we need to come out of spring practice with.”

The Gamecocks begin spring ball Saturday morning, beginning the unofficial start to the Beamer era.

It will be the first chance Beamer and his staff gets to see the team on a football field with an actual ball since taking over.

The staff has been around for a few offseason workouts and walk-throughs, but Saturday will be the first practice with Beamer the head coach.

It’s been beneficial for Beamer to see some of the competitive juices flowing, but now the real deal starts and the Gamecock coaches will begin evaluating the roster and figuring out which guys will be able to help in the fall.

“We have to figure out what these guys do but develop depth at all positions,” Beamer said. “Whether you’re limited from a numbers standpoint or not we have to develop depth and figure which of those guys we can count on going forward and who we can count on in the fall. That’s the main thing: depth, the way we want to practice.”

And South Carolina is dealing with some depth issues whether from an injury or numbers standpoint this spring.

Regardless, Beamer’s biggest mantra will be trying to develop guys and finding ways to get guys as many reps as possible.

“Normally in the springtime a lot of places I’ve been you’d be able to work multiple groups at one time. You might have 11-on-11 going on this field but then have another team period of 11 versus 11 going on the other field,” Beamer said.

“Unfortunately because of some depth issues, particularly on defense, we can’t do that. All of those team periods and 7-on-7 periods are going to be in one spot and one place on the field. That’s OK.”

Then, maybe most importantly, Beamer and his three coordinators—Marcus Satterfield (offense), Clayton White (defense) and Pete Lembo (special teams)—have to figure out at least an early idea of which players can help and what the strength of each phase will be.

“Figure out what we do well. I’ve talked about it before. I hired three coordinators that are multiple and flexible in their systems,” Beamer said. “We want to accentuate the strength of our offense, defense and special team and be able to determine that during spring practice in what we’re going to look like in all three phases going forward.”