Then, as the scrimmage wore on, Beamer left pleased with what he saw from a quartet of quarterbacks.

The Gamecocks started with some skill work and 7-on-7 competition with all of the passers struggling in the first few periods.

If Shane Beamer was judging the quarterback position on the first 10 minutes of Sunday’s spring game, he probably wouldn’t been too happy with the position overall.

“I thought they did a good job. I don’t know how much you guys watched that 7-on-7 pass skill at the beginning of the spring game but that wasn’t very promising from a skill standpoint. I’m not sure we completed a ball in those 10 minutes,” Beamer said.

“I thought they did a great job. It was good to see Jason Brown and EJ hook up and continue that Virginia high school football connection and St. Francis PA connection and converting on a couple throws. That was fun to see.”

Luke Doty—who took every rep with the first team this spring and during the spring game—was named the starter heading into the summer with the caveat of competition continuing all offseason.

Colten Gauthier was the next quarterback to take reps followed by Connor Jordan and then Jason Brown.

Doty finished going 5-for-7 for 54 yards in the portion of the scrimmage where stats were kept with a long of 19. Gauthier was 1-for-3 for three yards and Connor Jordan went 0-for-1.

“Those guys all got opportunities and showed what they can do with their feet and throwing the football as well by sitting in the pocket,” Beamer said. “Satt’s done a great job with those quarterbacks as well.”

Brown, statistically, had the best day of the passers, going 3-for-5 for 47 yards with the second and third teams.

He threw a touchdown, hitting former high school and St. Francis teammate EJ Jenkins for an 11-yard score and again in the situational portion of the scrimmage.

“Jason had himself a day. That was really awesome to see. He’s a guy that comes in every single day, puts his head down and works. Being able to adjust on the fly is something he’s really good being thrown in there,” Doty said.

“Playing ball is really his thing and it’s really cool to see. He gets out there and just executes. He does what he does and you see the results from it are really positive. I was really happy for him, proud of him and the way he was able to go in there and execute and get some things done. That was awesome.”

Brown did have the longest passing play from scrimmage in the first half, hitting Keveon Mullins for 27 yards and Doty did have the second-longest pass play, finding ZaQuandre White for 19 yards.

Beamer said after the Gamecocks’ spring game he wasn’t concerned in the least about Doty’s ability to stretch the field.

“I have no concern with Luke at all. It wasn’t like we had a game plan for Luke and a separate game plan for Connor and all that or we said, ‘Do this with Luke, don’t do this with Colten or whoever,”’ Beamer said.

“It’s just the way things were called and it’s a pretty good defense those guys were going up against with a pretty good pass rush. Those guys have done a great job all spring. I have no concern at all with Luke. Luke’s converted on plenty of deep balls.”