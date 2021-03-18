There is a NCAA committee pushing and recommending the lifting of the dead period starting June 1, which would open up the possibility for the Gamecocks and every other college program to begin hosting recruits for the first time in over a year.

Shane Beamer might be a few short months away from getting to host his first set of recruits on campus and the Gamecocks’ head coach couldn’t be more excited at the possibility.

“I hope so. Every couple weeks SEC head coaches have a zoom meeting with commissioner (Greg) Sankey with everyone in the SEC office. I know we’re all in favor of that and hoping everything from a COVID standpoint is under control and we’re able to open this thing back up.”

Dead periods in recruiting don’t bar coaches from contacting players, but it does prevent any coaches from having contact with prospects either on or off campus.

Beamer and his staff are making due with the system they have now, building their 2021 recruiting class with a handful of transfers and players who never arrived on campus before committing.

Being able to get potential players on campus—whether it is for campus this summer or visits, either official or unofficial—will give Beamer what he thinks will be an upper hand in recruiting with the ability for players to see the new facilities and get a better sense of the culture this staff is trying to build.

“No one will be more excited when that happens than this program. There is so, so, so, so much good going on in this building right now,” Beamer said. “There’s so much energy, so much excitement that’s happening. There’s only so much of that you can convey on a virtual Zoom recruiting visit with a prospect.”

Since taking the job in December, Beamer hasn’t been able to host any prospects in person, instead having to do it all over the phone through calls, texts and Zoom visits.

If the dead period is lifted, then it would be open season and the Gamecocks will be able to get guys on campus again.

“We can’t wait to get these guys number one into this magnificent facility that will blow them away as soon as they walk into this thing,” Beamer said. “Two, to meet this staff and see what’s new about South Carolina football and feel the energy in this building. If they open this thing up on June 1 we’ll be sitting here waiting and ready to welcome everyone with open arms.”

The dead period is currently extended through May 31, so the earliest South Carolina would host a player is June 1.

It seems, at least in the media and coaching world, the dead period will be lifted and the Gamecocks are going full steam ahead as if they’ll be able to host players this summer.

“We as a program have been making plans as if it is going to be open in June and we’ll be able to have camps and unofficial visits and official visits and everything else,” Beamer said. “At the end, if they tell us no we’re not able to then we’ll adjust. Right now we’re full speed ahead and planning on that happening.”