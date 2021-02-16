So, when a position came open as the Gamecocks’ director of player personnel, Beamer didn’t have to look far; he snatched up Edwards from Maryland and now he’s in charge of the Gamecocks’ behind the scenes work in recruiting.

Shane Beamer never worked with Taylor Edwards directly but has been a fan of Edwards’s work for a while.

“Its’ really good for a lot of different reasons,” Beamer said of Edwards. “I love his background and the fact he’s been at Alabama, and there’s familiarity with the system I was around at Georgia. He put together great recruiting classes at Maryland and being at UAB and Jacksonville State. He’s seen every end of the spectrum.”

Edwards comes from Maryland where he served in a similar role, helping the Terps bring in the No. 31 class in 2020 and the No. 21 class this cycle. In the last two seasons Maryland’s signed two five-star prospects—one out of Miami and another from Washington DC—and six four-star players.

His stint at Maryland came after spending time at Arkansas working with current receivers coach Justin Stepp, UAB, Samford, Alabama and Jacksonville State.

Along with Edwards, Beamer brought in Drew Hixson as assistant director of player personnel after Hixson spent two years at Kansas as director of scouting.

Hixson worked alongside Beamer during his time at Georgia before going to Virginia then to the Big 12.

“Drew and I were together at Georgia and thought he did a fantastic job when we were together my first two years in Athens. He’s someone who’s broadened his network going to Virginia and to Kansas then coming back here,” Beamer said. “He’s from Georgia so to have them back in this part of the country is awesome to have those guys in the building just from an organization and structure standpoint.”

Beamer’s also broadened Connor Shaw’s role, naming him director of football relations. There, Shaw will focus more on football and recruiting compared to his previous role in charge of the team’s Beyond Football program.

He’ll still do some of that working with director of character and player development Derrick Moore, but now Shaw will do more on the recruiting side of things while serving as a liaison to football alumni.

“I think Connor’s brilliant,” Beamer said. “I think he’s got a brilliant mind when it comes to recruiting and relating to people and his ideas on team development and character development. Connor’s going to be doing a little bit of everything, obviously within NCAA rules. He’s a guy I rely on a lot and bounce ideas off of and want his opinions on things.”

Those three—plus the five analysts hired by Beamer—means his support staff is all but finished. Beamer didn’t rule out bringing on one or two more in support roles, but likes where the Gamecocks are at in that regard.

He especially likes how they’ve set up the recruiting office led by Edwards, Hixson and director of on-campus recruiting Jessica Jackson.

“Every coach is recruiting but someone who can keep it together and manage everything. To be able to do that is fantastic. We’re thankful our administration has allowed me those resources to put together that recruiting staff like it needs to be done,” Beamer said. “I’m fired up about the group we have with this organization and we’ll continue to make it better each and everyday."