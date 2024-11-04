Advertisement
Rapid Reaction: South Carolina Gamecocks Outlast #10 Texas A&M Aggies
Rocket Sanders' fumble
• Caleb Alexander
South Carolina dominates second half, upsets No. 10 Texas A&M 44-20
South Carolina pulled off a top-10 upset under the lights in Columbia.
• Alan Cole
Staff Picks: Week 10
Staff picks and viewing guide for Week 10 of the college football season.
• Stephen Anderson
Fall Baseball Notes: November 1st
Fall baseball notes from eight innings at Founders Park.
• Alan Cole
Behind the box score: Texas A&M
