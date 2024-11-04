Advertisement

in other news

Rapid Reaction: South Carolina Gamecocks Outlast #10 Texas A&M Aggies

Rapid Reaction: South Carolina Gamecocks Outlast #10 Texas A&M Aggies

Rocket Sanders' fumble 

Premium content
 • Caleb Alexander
South Carolina dominates second half, upsets No. 10 Texas A&M 44-20

South Carolina dominates second half, upsets No. 10 Texas A&M 44-20

South Carolina pulled off a top-10 upset under the lights in Columbia.

 • Alan Cole
Live Chat: South Carolina vs. #10 Texas A&M

Live Chat: South Carolina vs. #10 Texas A&M

Live updates and analysis.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Caleb Alexander
Staff Picks: Week 10

Staff Picks: Week 10

Staff picks and viewing guide for Week 10 of the college football season.

 • Stephen Anderson
Fall Baseball Notes: November 1st

Fall Baseball Notes: November 1st

Fall baseball notes from eight innings at Founders Park.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Alan Cole

in other news

Rapid Reaction: South Carolina Gamecocks Outlast #10 Texas A&M Aggies

Rapid Reaction: South Carolina Gamecocks Outlast #10 Texas A&M Aggies

Rocket Sanders' fumble 

Premium content
 • Caleb Alexander
South Carolina dominates second half, upsets No. 10 Texas A&M 44-20

South Carolina dominates second half, upsets No. 10 Texas A&M 44-20

South Carolina pulled off a top-10 upset under the lights in Columbia.

 • Alan Cole
Live Chat: South Carolina vs. #10 Texas A&M

Live Chat: South Carolina vs. #10 Texas A&M

Live updates and analysis.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Caleb Alexander
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 4, 2024
Behind the box score: Texas A&M
Alan Cole  •  GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Alan__Cole
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
South Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement