Belk talks Gamecock commitment

Belk, who played left field all three games, ultimately put his name in the portal a few months after that series after the season and became the latest transfer portal addition for South Carolina this week.

That’s when Brandt Belk and the Missouri Tigers came to town for a three-game series, an emotionally charged one the Gamecocks ultimately took two of three of against Mizzou.

South Carolina wasn’t allowed to have recruits on campus until the beginning of June, but one of the best recruiting visits they had happened the second weekend in April.

“It was great. I know it was tough because of COVID, those restrictions weren’t lifted until the Arkansas series. You can tell when there are no restrictions that place can get packed and get rowdy. It’s just a great place you want to play at,” Belk told GamecockCentral. “It’s going to be fun to play there.”

Belk said he “loved the environment” and knew South Carolina would be “a place I’d be happy,” after that series, one where he went 5-for-12 with three runs scored, two RBI and three doubles.

Once he entered the portal, Gamecock assistant coach Trip Couch—who recruited Belk out of high school during his time at Houston—reached out and the two sides went from there.

It culminated in Belk officially committing to South Carolina this week.

“It’s close,” Belk said of his relationship with Couch. ““I talked to him earlier in the season, just small talk when we were there playing them. It’s a close relationship for sure.”

Belk played the last two seasons for the Tigers, earning second-team All American honors in 2020 during a COVID-shortened season where he hit .457/.544/.652 with two homers and nine RBI.

Last season in 42 games Belk hit .273/.320/.416 with 22 runs driven in and just 26 strikeouts and eight walks.

“I’m just a ball player. I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do to win, whether it’s small ball or putting balls in the gap,” he said. “I’m good defensively and I’m a great base runner. I think with the addition of myself and the guys who’ve been there we have a chance to be good this year.”

South Carolina likes the fact he’s played before—he’s entering his sixth season after stints at Pepperdine and then Missouri—but the fact he bats left-handed, something this year’s team didn’t have enough of.

“They told me they really needed a left-handed bat, they like left-handed bats and that sold me from there,” Belk said. “South Carolina sold itself when we played there. It’s just an easy decision.”

Belk is back home in Houston training before coming out to South Carolina to begin his final collegiate season. His biggest goal is to keep his body healthy while continuing to refine his game.

“As far as my game, I have to get better swinging at balls in the zone. When I do that I’m really successful,” Belk said. “This past year I kind of got away from that, so I think that’s the biggest thing I can work on.”

