“He’s 100 percent. That’s really been the issue,” Will Muschamp said. “He’ s a guy that, given the opportunity to get on the field, has the ability to help our football team. How much he’ll do Saturday is yet to be determined.”

Injuries prevented that from happening to start the season, but it seems like now it’s getting closer for Bell’s debut as a Gamecock.

Before the season, Will Muschamp didn’t hesitate saying tight end Jaheim Bell might have a chance to play early as a freshman.

Bell, who flipped his commitment to South Carolina before February’s signing day, came to campus and missed training camp and the first part of the season due to a knee procedure.

He spent the first part of the year rehabbing from that and recently was declared full go in practice and has been working out with the team ever since.

“To see him over the last three or four weeks,” Muschamp said, “and in the open week to be able to rep some of those guys to get more reps instead of worrying about the game plan was good to see.”

It remains to be seen when Bell’s debut will be—it could come as early as Saturday against Texas A&M or it could be a few more weeks—but the Gamecocks are excited about what he could bring to the table.

Regardless of if he plays or not Saturday against the Aggies (7 p.m./ESPN), Muschamp is expecting Bell to get on the field more and more as the season progresses.

“You see some athleticism, you see some punch and power at the point of attack blocking. He’s an accomplished route runner with good hands,” Muschamp said. “I think his role will continue to increase. How much Saturday we’re not sure. Certainly he’s a guy we’re excited about.”

Bell was considered a three-star prospect out of Valdosta (Ga.) High School and the No. 17 tight end in the country.

Coming to school he’s had the same kind of growing pains any typical freshman has, but his teammates have seen a wealth of growth in him even in the last few weeks since he’s gotten healthy.

“Recently he’s been getting a lot looser. When he gets going, he gets going,” Ryan Hilinski said. “Whatever route it is, he can run it. Whatever ball you throw, he can catch it.”