“I feel like coach (Marcus) Satterfield put me in a great position today. He was telling me all week people are going to know my name today,” Bell said. “Whatever I do, he said people are going to my name today and I did everything 100 percent.”

The message sat in the back of his mind all week leading up to Sunday’s scrimmage, and it ultimately came true in a very interesting way with Bell one of the offensive standouts on the day.

Heading into the spring game, the message delivered to Jaheim Bell was a simple one: people are going to know your name afterwards.

Bell—who was already dubbed by Shane Beamer as a versatile piece of the Gamecocks’ offense this year—showed a lot of what he could do in a scrimmage setting.

Also see: In-depth with priority TE target Oscar Delp

The tight end caught one pass for seven yards but his biggest impact came in the backfield, where he logged seven carries as a running back with 42 yards rushing (six yards per carry) and scored a touchdown as a fullback out of the I-formations.

“I take a lot of pride in that. Me and coach beamer had a great relationship when he was recruiting me at Oklahoma,” Bells said. “He’s seen what I can do, he knows what I can do and I just went out there and did it and showed he can depend on me this season.”

Running back is not a position he plays frequently—he did as a freshman in high school and again for a period or two in a given practice this spring—but Bell’s skill set lends itself to being a Swiss Army Knife in the offense.

“He’s just a really good football player,” Beamer said. “He’s done it in some practices, and the first time he carried the ball in spring practice we ran a little counter play and he bounced it for an explosive touchdown run. We knew he could do it.”

And Bell’s performance could certainly boost a running back room set to return a 1,000 yard rusher from last season in Kevin Harris, a former five-star freshman with MarShawn Lloyd and another back in ZaQuandre White, who had a big scrimmage Sunday at Williams-Brice.

Also see: The latest with Tomiwa Durojaiye

With Harris, Lloyd and another back Rashad Amos out with injury bang ups, White was the team’s yardage leader, rushing for 95 yards for a touchdown and catching another pass for 19 yards.

White’s another guy who earned praised this spring for his energy and ability, and Sunday was the first chance fans were able to see what the coaching staff was preaching.

“Showing my coach,” White said, “he’s been praising me so I had to show him like I show him every day in practice when the big crowd comes and spotlight comes I can still do the same stuff I do in practice.”

Even in such a crowded room, Beamer said White’s performance definitely earned him more opportunities this season.

“He’s a weapon for us. He does a great job on special teams. I think he’s going to have a big-time 2021 season,” Beamer said. “With Kevin Harris and MarShawn Lloyd and Rashad Amos not playing today he took advantage of that opportunity. There’s no doubt about it, and he’s going to get a lot more carries because of it.”

Also see: Observations from Sunday's spring game

The two, both initially from Florida, have what running back coach Montario Hardesty calls the “Florida Stick,” a shiftiness about them championed by players originally from the Sunshine State.

And with both players’ performances Sunday, the Florida Stick could be a staple in the backfield at times this season.

“It’s that juice,” Bell said. “You got to get jiggy out there. It’s that one-two and you got to get out of there.”