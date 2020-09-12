Mike Bobo, asked about South Carolina’s quarterback competition, said the coaches have an idea of where things are going but have one more big chance to see each perform in Saturday’s scrimmage.

The biggest position battle of training camp should be coming to a close sooner rather than later.

“I would say separation is happening,” Bobo said. “There’s separation happening day to day but it’s not one guy consistently being the one separating. We have a good idea how things are going and how things are playing. I’m looking forward to seeing them play tomorrow night.”

The competition, which has been well-documented, is down to incumbent Ryan Hilinski and grad transfer Collin Hill.

Hilinski started the last 11 games last season, completing 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,357 yards (5.8 yards per attempt). He threw 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Hill played the last three seasons at Colorado State with Bobo and is coming off his third ACL tear of his career. In 18 career games he’s completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 3,323 yards (7.7 yards per attempt) with 23 touchdowns and 11 picks.

“All the guys are practicing well. There’s been improvement with the guys. We’re looking for consistency at that position as well. They have to be able to execute offensively,” Bobo said. “I’m not looking for a game manager; I’m looking for someone who can do the job on a consistent basis, hit their targets, go to the right play, set the protection right, get us in the right run.”

Bobo and head coach Will Muschamp have been complimentary of both passers with Hilinski obviously the incumbent showing strides but Hill’s knowledge of the playbook gives him a little head start.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth from Ryan from the standpoint of asking him to do some different things to being under center at times, doing some different things at the line of scrimmage at times. Mike puts a lot on the quarterback as far as protections and the run game. I’ve seen tremendous improvement from Ryan, there’s no doubt,” Muschamp said.

“Collin, to me, brings an element of toughness because of what he’s been through. He has some mental toughness about him. I think that’s very well respected through our football team. We’ve talked about his arm talent. He’s got really good arm talent, as does Ryan. They both throw the ball extremely well. I think Collin’s understanding of the system because he’s been in it now for three years shows up a lot as far as his experience is concerned.”

The Gamecock scrimmage at noon Saturday and will have a few practices before beginning preparations for Tennessee Thursday. Bobo’s said previously he’d like to have an idea of a starter by then so the coaches can whittle down reps, which means a decision could likely come either this weekend or early this week.

Hilinski was the player of the day in the team’s first scrimmage with Hill earning that honor in last week’s outing at Williams-Brice.

“Both have had their days. I’ve been pleased with what both are doing. We’ve had our fair share of explosive plays,” Bobo said. “That’s not because we’re calling plays to be explosive but we’re executing within an offense that’s caused an explosive play.”