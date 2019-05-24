SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

Sawyer Bridges's playing days are over, but that doesn't mean his time with the Gamecock baseball program isn't.

The reliever confirmed to GamecockCentral he won't return to pitch next season for South Carolina, taking a medical hardship, but will return to Columbia to be a student assistant coach.

Bridges was marred with injuries over his three-year career with his shoulder never really healing after an injury his freshman season.

The righty reliever finished his junior season 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA after fighting that shoulder injury all year.

Bridges was a huge piece of last year's Super Regional team, turning into the Gamecocks' closer with the team finishing one win away from the College World Series.

Because of that, he was named to the preseason Stopper of the Year.