"They came straight from the press conference," Brunson said at the time. "That's sort of a big deal to go straight out of a press conference and go recruiting and then that they came to me, I thought that was really cool. It shows what they think about me and how much they want me."

In his introductory press conference four years ago, Will Muschamp stressed the importance of recruiting guys that fit his culture, specifically those from the state of South Carolina. Immediately after, he jumped on the road, visiting a local uncommitted prospect by the name of T.J. Brunson.

The staff’s initial prioritization of Brunson foreshadowed the role he’d play on Muschamp’s defenses over the next four seasons. As a Gamecock, Brunson played a combined 2996 snaps, leading the team in tackles, run stops and tackles for loss over that span.

After a late invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Brunson gets to don a garnet and black helmet one last time.

“It’s an awesome feeling to be down [in Mobile], with my teammates as well,” Brunson said. “I’m looking forward to going out and putting on a Gamecock helmet one more time with my boys.”

Brunson is joined in Mobile by punter Joseph Charlton and defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and D.J. Wonnum, the latter two fellow multi-year defensive starters in front of Brunson.

“Those guys brought it every day to practice,” Brunson said. “I don’t think there was ever a day where they were out there not doing what they were supposed to do. They brought energy, they were consistent with the way they approached the game. I loved playing behind those guys. When they were in there I knew they were going to do their job so I could do my job.”

But even though the defense is losing some key pieces, Brunson still feels the Gamecocks will be a better team next season.

“We didn’t do what we wanted to do last season,” Brunson said. “I’m really excited with the guys that are in the rooms, that are still there, there’s a lot of experience in those rooms there and I know there are guys that are going to step up [as leaders].”

The Gamecocks return two starters at the linebacking corps and even though he admitted Will Muschamp (who will take over as the main coach for the inside linebackers) hasn’t worked at the position much, Brunson believes Ernest Jones and Sherrod Greene will both have breakout seasons.

Brunson is focused on the future and not the past, but is there a specific moment he’ll remember most as a Gamecock?

“The fumble recovery against Arkansas, the 73-yard return,” Brunson said. “It was probably one of my most Kodak moments, just thinking about being in the end zone with my teammates and celebrating with those guys.”

Brunson will make decisions on where and with whom he will train for the NFL Draft in the next week, but for now, he’s focused on showing his skills in front of NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl.

Brunson has been mocked anywhere from the fourth to seventh round. The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 23-25.

