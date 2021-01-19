“You get energy. When Keyshawn is playing at the best of his abilities he can protect the rim, can play in transition. The other night at LSU he made some perimeter shots, which makes his game even more lethal,” said Bruce Shingler, who served as acting coach for the LSU game.

After missing over a month, Bryant jumped right back into the mix with a career performance, not skipping to the tune of 26 points, seven rebounds and four blocks against LSU and showcasing what he can be when playing well.

Keyshawn Bryant wasted no time showing just how valuable he is to South Carolina when he’s healthy.

“He brings that energy and that spark. When we need a basket, he can back cut and get an offensive rebound and his length gives us opportunities to run in transition.”

Bryant came off the bench and was an efficient scoring threat, going 10-for-18 and hitting his only three-pointer, the first trey he’s hit since the Virginia game last season.

His performance coming off the bench puts the Gamecocks into an interesting conundrum while they get ready to face a top 25 Missouri team Saturday.

After his 26 points and 111 offensive rating, does Frank Martin reinsert him back into the starting lineup or keep him on the bench?

“That’s a Frank Martin question. Right now I can only speak based on what I went with at LSU, which was Seventh at the point,” Shingler said. “Seventh’s been playing the point since we played Florida A&M. I don’t know what roster adjustments will be made, but that’s up to Frank. That’s his decision as he takes back over his team.”

Seventh Woods has been the starting point guard the last three games since the Gamecocks returned from their initial COVID pause, moving Jermaine Couisnard from point to the two guard and AJ Lawson to the wing.

Woods’s numbers from his three games as a reserve are better than those as a starter.

He’s shooting better off the bench with a better average offensive rating, assist rate, box plus-minus and a lower turnover rate.

The fifth year senior showed flashes, including an eight-point, 4-for-9 performance against Florida A&M. Over his last two games Woods has two points on 1-for-9 shooting.

“It’s just consistency. Obviously given the fact there isn’t enough game experience and moving Seventh Woods in the starting lineup,” Shingler said. “Jermaine was our primary ball handler and we moved seventh into the lineup the first game back against Florida A&M. we’re just trying to give him more reps and game reps up. That should help out with the inconsistency right now.”

Frank Martin mentioned it earlier in the season, but the Gamecocks have been inconsistent at the point guard position with the team trying a few options there right now with Woods, Couisnard, Trae Hannibal and TJ Moss.

They’ll get another chance to get some consistency at that spot Tuesday night at No. 19 Missouri (7 p.m., SEC Network).

“We were trying to execute the game plan, the sets we run against pressure. I told Seventh Woods, it’s not the end of the world. Everybody turn the ball over. We all make mistakes. We learn from them,” Shingler said. “We’ll be ready for tomorrow.”