Bryant talks decision to return, growth mentally after tough year

It stayed on even when discussing some of the struggles he went through last season and one of the big reasons why he wanted to come back for at least one more year at South Carolina, a testament to where he is mentally entering his senior year.

Sitting at Colonial Life Arena weeks before his senior season begins at South Carolina, the smile didn’t come off the typically jovial Gamecocks’ face for the almost hour-long media day.

Like most days, Keyshawn Bryant had a smile on his face.

“I just felt like I wasn’t ready, not as a layer but mentally up top,” Bryant said. “I wasn’t ready for the next level. I was still battling some things and it took me some time to get over the hump. I had to come back and grow more as a person.”

The wing mentioned it was a combination of family and personal issues affecting him last season, things that “really took a toll” on him despite his best year statistically at South Carolina.

Bryant posted career highs in points per game (14.4), field goal percent (48.3), two-point percentage (52.7), rebounds per game (5.4) and player efficiency rating (18.8). His 235 points produced were second in his career and up 43 from his sophomore season.

Because of his performance Bryant tested NBA waters before opting to return for his fourth year under Frank Martin and forgo the opportunity to play professional basketball.

What the months-long process taught him in conversations with NBA personnel was a realization of the work it takes to get to that level.

“I learned I have a nice little midrange, so I have to start trusting that a little more most importantly. I learned my work ethic has to get better,” Bryant said. “To get to that level that work ethic has to be there every day.”

Since returning to campus, Bryant has spent his time trying to improve his work ethic and coming to practice prepared and “locked in each and every day.”

The Gamecocks are going to need someone of Bryant’s seniority and skill to step up and try to get South Carolina out of the tough spot it’s in after a 6-15 season last year.

He’s already working on becoming a better leader, trying to use his contagious energy and knowledge of the system to bring a host of transfers and freshmen on the roster.

“I just try to find my own way to bring my energy on the court,” he said. “Everyone doesn’t have to be a rah-rah guy on the court; find some way to affect the team. That’s how I’m trying to find my way to help the team.”

He’s admittedly in a better place mentally and ready for what he and the Gamecocks are hoping is a breakout season.

“I feel pretty good,” Bryant said. “I learned how to stop letting things affect me and control what I can control.”