Camp Position Battles to Watch: QB & RB
QUARTERBACK
STARTER: Spencer Rattler
BACKUP: Luke Doty
BACKUP: Colton Gauthier
Spencer Rattler is the starter and despite a small portion of the fan base clamoring for Dak Joyner to see playing time, Luke Doty is the clear number two. Joyner had the benefit of playing against a UNC team that had no idea Joyner would be playing quarterback in the bowl game. The staff also did an excellent job of developing a package for Joyner where he would only make throws in which he was comfortable. Would Joyner be successful as a starting quarterback, in the SEC, through an entire season with teams scheming for him? Potentially, but also unlikely. On the other hand, Doty looked like the quarterback fans expected to see last year in the 2022 spring game - confident, in command, and with plenty of zip on his passes.
The biggest question at quarterback is who will be third string. It will most likely be Gauthier as he has a solid understanding of the offense, but his showing in the spring game was less than impressive. Add to the fact several talented newcomers (Braden Davis, Tanner Bailey, Jalen Daniels) will be pushing for reps, which should make for an intriguing battle behind Rattler and Doty.
RUNNING BACK
STARTER: Marshawn Lloyd
BACKUP: Christian Beal-Smith
BACKUP: Juju McDowell
Insiders can view our take on the RB situation before camp started here. Not much has changed. Lloyd has positioned himself atop the pack and Beal-Smith seems to be the number two. McDowell will surely see playing time and is too much of a playmaker to not have the ball in his hands at least several times a game.
Rashad Amos put on an impressive display in the spring game with his ability to continually gain positive yardage. He is a powerful back with some speed and agility. How the carries are distributed may turn out to be one of the biggest issues offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and running backs coach Montario Hardesty have in 2022. For once, it is a good problem to have.
