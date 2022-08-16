Camp Position Battles to Watch: QB & RB





STARTER: Spencer Rattler

BACKUP: Luke Doty

BACKUP: Colton Gauthier





Spencer Rattler is the starter and despite a small portion of the fan base clamoring for Dak Joyner to see playing time, Luke Doty is the clear number two. Joyner had the benefit of playing against a UNC team that had no idea Joyner would be playing quarterback in the bowl game. The staff also did an excellent job of developing a package for Joyner where he would only make throws in which he was comfortable. Would Joyner be successful as a starting quarterback, in the SEC, through an entire season with teams scheming for him? Potentially, but also unlikely. On the other hand, Doty looked like the quarterback fans expected to see last year in the 2022 spring game - confident, in command, and with plenty of zip on his passes.

The biggest question at quarterback is who will be third string. It will most likely be Gauthier as he has a solid understanding of the offense, but his showing in the spring game was less than impressive. Add to the fact several talented newcomers (Braden Davis, Tanner Bailey, Jalen Daniels) will be pushing for reps, which should make for an intriguing battle behind Rattler and Doty.



