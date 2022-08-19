Camp Position Battles to Watch: WR & TE

STARTERS: Josh Vann, Dak Joyner, Xavier Leggette

BACKUPS: Juice Wells, Ahmarean Brown, O’Mega Blake

BACKUPS: Jalen Brooks, Corey Rucker, Landon Samson





Wide receiver may be the most improved position on the team. Outside of Vann, this group lacked consistent production in 2021, but 2022 will bring an ample amount of weapons for the quarterbacks to throw to. It is likely the starting group will be different by the end of the year than the beginning and Carolina fans should expect far more explosive plays this season.

Although three wide receivers are listed as starters, the amount of receivers playing will depend on how many tight ends are in the game. Some combination of Vann, Joyner, and Leggette will be the probable starters to open the season, but expect all of the backups listed above to see playing time. Rattler developed early chemistry with Wells, while Leggette and Blake had their moments in the spring game. Brown saw his playing time increase at the backend of 2021 and proved to be a willing blocker and reliable receiving option. Brooks has returned to the team and will provide more speed to the corps along with Rucker and Samson.

Vann will certainly have one spot locked up and can play any receiver position on the field. Joyner is known for his work ethic and Leggette looks physically impressive. Even so, multiple players may see starting minutes this year due to the deep amount of talent and skill sets on the roster.



