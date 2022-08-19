Camp Position Battles to Watch: WR & TE
WIDE RECEIVER
STARTERS: Josh Vann, Dak Joyner, Xavier Leggette
BACKUPS: Juice Wells, Ahmarean Brown, O’Mega Blake
BACKUPS: Jalen Brooks, Corey Rucker, Landon Samson
Wide receiver may be the most improved position on the team. Outside of Vann, this group lacked consistent production in 2021, but 2022 will bring an ample amount of weapons for the quarterbacks to throw to. It is likely the starting group will be different by the end of the year than the beginning and Carolina fans should expect far more explosive plays this season.
Although three wide receivers are listed as starters, the amount of receivers playing will depend on how many tight ends are in the game. Some combination of Vann, Joyner, and Leggette will be the probable starters to open the season, but expect all of the backups listed above to see playing time. Rattler developed early chemistry with Wells, while Leggette and Blake had their moments in the spring game. Brown saw his playing time increase at the backend of 2021 and proved to be a willing blocker and reliable receiving option. Brooks has returned to the team and will provide more speed to the corps along with Rucker and Samson.
Vann will certainly have one spot locked up and can play any receiver position on the field. Joyner is known for his work ethic and Leggette looks physically impressive. Even so, multiple players may see starting minutes this year due to the deep amount of talent and skill sets on the roster.
TIGHT END
STARTERS: Jaheim Bell, Austin Stogner
BACKUPS: Traevon Kenion, Nate Adkins
BACKUPS: Jesse Sanders, Chad Terrell
Insiders can read more about the tight ends here. According to the staff, Bell is expected to line up at different positions, so labeling him purely as a tight end is probably a disservice. Stogner will start in the more traditional in-line roll, but can also be moved off the line of scrimmage. Kenion was a vital part of the blocking scheme in 2021 and has flashed better than expected receiving skills. It remains to be seen how much of a role the rest of the backups will play.
Carolina has one of the premier tight end groups in the country. Expect offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to be creative in the ways the tight ends are involved this year. The playbook was limited in 2021 due to the rotation at the quarterback position, but should be opened up in 2022.
