The Gamecocks' sophomore earned preseason All-SEC honors, the league announced Thursday while also announcing its predicted order of finish as voted on by the SEC's coaches.

Campbell joins Vanderbilt's Austin Martin as the first-team All-SEC second basemen. He is South Carolina's only representative on the team.

With 53 votes Gamecocks were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East this season behind Vanderbilt (87 points), Florida (81 points) and Georgia (68 points).

In his freshman season Campbell slashed .270/.372/.380 with three home runs and 13 RBI as he usually hit leadoff for a Gamecock team that finished one game shy of the College World Series.

The honor comes after an incredibly solid summer in the Cape Cod League where he was almost named the MVP of the prestigious league.

Campbell hit .364 in the regular season and .250 in two playoff games (.353 overall) with 15 extra base hits: seven doubles, two triples and six home runs.

The Gamecocks open the season a little over a week from Thursday, Feb. 15 against Liberty at Founders Park.

2019 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Philip Clarke, Vanderbilt

1B: Cole Zabowski, Ole Miss

2B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt*

2B: Noah Campbell, South Carolina*

3B: Aaron Schunk, Georgia

SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: T.J. Collett, Kentucky

SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn

SP: Zack Thompson, Kentucky

RP: Matt Cronin, Arkansas

Second Team

C: Mason Meadows, Georgia

1B: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

2B: LJ Talley, Georgia

3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss

SS: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

OF: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt

OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU

OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU

DH/UTL: Aaron Schunk, Georgia*

DH/UTL: Chase Cockrell, Ole Miss*

SP: John Doxakis, Texas A&M

SP: Tyler Dyson, Florida

RP: Parker Caracci, Ole Miss

*Tie (ties are not broken)