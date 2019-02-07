Campbell makes preseason All-SEC team
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL
Add another preseason accolade for Noah Campbell.
The Gamecocks' sophomore earned preseason All-SEC honors, the league announced Thursday while also announcing its predicted order of finish as voted on by the SEC's coaches.
Campbell joins Vanderbilt's Austin Martin as the first-team All-SEC second basemen. He is South Carolina's only representative on the team.
Also see: Inside Jaquaze Sorrells's commitment
With 53 votes Gamecocks were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East this season behind Vanderbilt (87 points), Florida (81 points) and Georgia (68 points).
In his freshman season Campbell slashed .270/.372/.380 with three home runs and 13 RBI as he usually hit leadoff for a Gamecock team that finished one game shy of the College World Series.
The honor comes after an incredibly solid summer in the Cape Cod League where he was almost named the MVP of the prestigious league.
Campbell hit .364 in the regular season and .250 in two playoff games (.353 overall) with 15 extra base hits: seven doubles, two triples and six home runs.
Also see: Rivals analysts break down USC's 2019 class
The Gamecocks open the season a little over a week from Thursday, Feb. 15 against Liberty at Founders Park.
2019 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
First Team
C: Philip Clarke, Vanderbilt
1B: Cole Zabowski, Ole Miss
2B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt*
2B: Noah Campbell, South Carolina*
3B: Aaron Schunk, Georgia
SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas
OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
DH/UTL: T.J. Collett, Kentucky
SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn
SP: Zack Thompson, Kentucky
RP: Matt Cronin, Arkansas
Second Team
C: Mason Meadows, Georgia
1B: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
2B: LJ Talley, Georgia
3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss
SS: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
OF: JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt
OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU
OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU
DH/UTL: Aaron Schunk, Georgia*
DH/UTL: Chase Cockrell, Ole Miss*
SP: John Doxakis, Texas A&M
SP: Tyler Dyson, Florida
RP: Parker Caracci, Ole Miss
*Tie (ties are not broken)