SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The South Carolina football program landed one of the more versatile playmakers in the southeast late last week when Notasulga (Ala.) Reeltown three-star tight end Eric Shaw announced his commitment to the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-5, 205-plus-pound Shaw was a triple threat last season - contributing on offense, defense and special teams - before a torn ACL cut his junior season short.

But Shaw is back now, better than ever, and ready to attack his senior football season after returning to win state titles in three track events as a junior.

Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson met with Rivals.com's Chad Simmons to give his take on Shaw, who chose the Gamecocks over Auburn and Tennessee. Read the interview below.

