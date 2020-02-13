That interaction happened 10 days ago, and now the Gamecocks aren’t on the bubble but, after back-to-back wins in the SEC, are at least deserving of a few more emojis or something.

“Nope,” was Lunardi’s abrupt and emphatic response, because why use 280 available characters when five (including punctuation) does the trick?

Recently, one South Carolina fan decided to tweet to resident Bracketologist Joe Lunardi prying into South Carolina’s bubble chances and was met with a swift and curt response.

“Confidence level, we’re just building that every day. I feel like it’s high right now,” AJ Lawson said. “We have to keep it going through every game and every practice. We have to keep it rolling.”

The Gamecocks demolished Georgia to the tune of 75-59, giving them their fifth win in SEC play by at least 14 points. By comparison, the Gamecocks had 13 in the previous seven conference seasons combined.

Of the seven conference wins, the Gamecocks have won five by double digits with the other two—Kentucky and at Arkansas—considered Quad I wins in the NET.

Wednesday’s wire-to-wire win over the Bulldogs serves as another reminder the Gamecocks have the talent to make the NCAA Tournament and shows how well they’ve played for essentially the last two and a half months.

Since the start of December, the Gamecocks are 11-6 with one bad loss (home against Stetson) and a handful of good wins as well.

“We went into Virginia, guarded and scored 70-whatever points. We went to Clemson and beat them by double figures. We’ve made tremendous progress as a season. That’s where I’m really proud of them,” Frank Martin said. “We lost Keyshawn to a knee. He comes back and we lose him to a concussion and we lose him to a knee. We lose Jalyn to a knee. We lose Justin to a thumb. We lose Jermaine to a back. We’ve had to figure out a way to keep piecing together. We have to, knock on wood, stay healthy. When we knock down jump shots it makes us that much better.”

The Gamecocks (15-9, 7-4 SEC) are winners of four of their last five games with the only loss coming on the road at Ole Miss right after Justin Minaya went down with a thumb injury.

They’d respond after a 14-point loss on the road by winning their next two games—home against Texas A&M and at Georgia—by a combined 18 points.

“Even against Ole Miss the other day, I didn’t think we played bad,” Martin said. “I think our spirit was down because when our guys found out on Monday Justin Minaya was going to be down a while it hurt our spirit. We weren’t as enthused and energetic at practice the next day. We played good ball for a while. If you hit rewind and you eliminate the day of the Stetson game, you go back for a while we’ve played really good.”

Because of the win Wednesday, the Gamecocks jumped up 10 spots in the NET to No. 65 and are tied with Florida for second in the SEC with three teams (Auburn, Kentucky and LSU) all tied for first at 9-2 in conference.



It’s a good spot for South Carolina but there’s still plenty of work to do if it wants to be dancing come March.

As they go, though, the tournament isn’t on the players’ minds at all because they know if they get too far ahead, it could cost them in the short term.

Building the resume is still not done and there’s almost no margin for error as they continue toward the end of the season with the next chance for a Quad II win Saturday against Tennessee.

“We’re thinking about the next game,” Jermaine Couisnard said. “We’re just worried about Saturday’s game.”