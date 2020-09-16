The new scheme is the biggest storyline of training camp so far with plenty wondering what it might look like.

Instead, South Carolina is still over a week away from kicking off against Tennessee, which means 10 more days to wait and 10 more days until Mike Bobo’s offense’s official unveiling.

In a normal year, the Gamecocks would have two games under their belt and would be in the midst of making adjustments as their week three opponent looms.

“Who knows? He’s done a little bit of everything depending on who’s on his team. He’s had good offense with a fullback and a tight end in the game every single play,” receivers coach Joe Cox said. “He’s had offenses that were spread with four wide receivers on the field. A lot of that depends on whom we feel like our playmakers are and what we can handle offensively and what we’re good at.”

Cox arguably knows Bobo and the new system better than anyone else in the football facility, having played under Bobo at Georgia before coaching on his staff at Colorado State and now in Columbia.

In his almost decade with Bobo, whether it be as a player or coworker, Cox has seen iteration after iteration of the offense where they played some two tight end to two back to four receiver sets.

This camp the Gamecocks installed all of that—from the spread to the two-back—to evaluate what the offensive personnel can handle.

“We have a ton of stuff in and at times I think that’s a huge challenge to the kids having to learn it and think, ‘Man, this is what we’re going to be running this year? All these plays?”’ Cox said. “But it’s really to find what we’re good at and what hits their brain and what they can grab onto and start learning some of those concepts"

The good news for South Carolina is its had more time this summer to install the offense with OTA workouts in July before camp began in August with the Gamecocks going through offensive installation three times this preseason, adding in wrinkle after wrinkle.

Now comes the hard part.

Thursday starts game plan installation for Week 1 against Tennessee and it’ll be up to Bobo and the rest of the staff to figure out what the offense is good at and include that in the game plan for the Vols.

“As we start narrowing down who we’re playing with, what personnel we’re playing in and what we need to be as offense they’ve heard it before and it’s something we can really get a hold of knowing that’s something we’ll major in,” Cox said.

The ultimate goal is obviously to win—Bobo said he doesn’t care if the offense scores seven or 47 points as long as they win—but to do that he wants to make sure players are moving fast.

To do that, he has to install plays and concepts for specific packages to make sure the guys in a specific grouping can execute during a game.

“There are a lot of things that can work against Tennessee and our opponents we’ll play, but what can our players do?” Bobo said. “We’re not playing a video game where we have the perfect play call against a perfect defense. It’s about what your players can do and what they feel comfortable doing.”