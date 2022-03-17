DC Clayton White: "We Still Have Things To Prove"

Defensive Coordinator Clayton White's defense probably exceeded expectations a bit in year one. The team was gritty and mostly made it difficult for teams to score touchdowns, even though they often racked up yards. He did so well that he likely had some potential suitors looking to steal him away from the Gamecocks, but White assured the media yesterday during his first media availability of Spring, "This is the place to be ...I wouldn't really care what any possibilities would be...[this is] a great place to be man." White's group gave up 24.0 PPG which ranked 46th of 130 FBS teams and the DC hopes to improve on those marks in 2022, but he will have to do so with some new faces at key positions. With the departures of J.J. Enagbare, Jabari Ellis Jaylen Foster, and Aaron Sterling several Gamecocks will need to step up in 2022 and White is hoping that process begins this Spring. "We have to continue to play team defense...it takes all of us in this room to achieve our goals," White said after an opening question that focused on those departures.

New Faces

Two transfers, S Devonni Reed and DE Terrell Dawkins, could be key contributors to the "team defense" White wants his defense to play. "They have the size and the strength and the speed that we're looking for...both those guys bring some experience and playmaking ability." Along with the transfers, several players who played supporting roles in the past will need to step up as key contributors this year, especially on the defensive line. Two of the biggest examples are Defensive Ends Jordan Burch and Jordan Strachan. "I think those guys are ready for the moment," White emphasized when asked about the way they've stepped up in the off-season.

Along with veterans, the Gamecocks signed several early enrollees on the defensive side of the ball including Peyton Williams and Anthony Rose in a fairly thin defensive backfield. "Peyton has been a sponge and Anthony Rose is growing every single day...their time is going to come, and when it does, we hope they are ready to go," White said about the young DBs who arrived in January.

A Couple Of Additional Notes

- White brought up the diversity of options they have on the defensive line as a strength of this year's defense. With guys with multiple skill sets like Zaach Pickens, Rick Sandige, Tonka Hemingway, Jahkeem "Keem" Green, T.J. Sanders and more, White seemed excited about the different "roles" and situations they can roll with.



- A couple of additional quotes on transfers S Devonni Reed and DE Terrell Dawkins:

"I think Devonni will add completion. I think he adds some speed to the position. He's also a physical player...he brings a real football mentality and a professional attitude mentality when he comes in the building."



"Terrell Dawkins...he's in a system where he feels like he can now flourish and show his skills...he's a professional as well...he attacks his day-to-day attitude, his day-to-day work. Those are signs...you like in a player"