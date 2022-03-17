Spring practice breakdown: Defensive line

Spring practice got underway for South Carolina on Tuesday as the Gamecocks look to build on what was a great start to the Shane Beamer Era in his first season as the program’s CEO. Now, Beamer enters a monumental sophomore season as head coach, looking to build on a 7-6 campaign and take this team to what has the potential to be a breakout 2022 season and major building block for a program on the rise. Today, as we continue our spring football coverage, we are diving into a position group that didn't live up to some big expectations in 2021 and has some key production to replace: the defensive line. Catch up on the rest of our spring practice breakdowns here: Running Backs Wide Receivers Defensive Backs Transfers Early Enrollees

Taking hits

The hope for South Carolina heading into 2021 was that the defensive line would be the strength of defensive coordinator Clayton White’s unit. They were loaded with five-star talent and depth in the trenches. The secondary, meanwhile, was unproven and considered shaky. But the anticipated success of the two units was flipped, as the defensive backs wound up being the most reliable for the second-best passing defense in the SEC. The defensive line, though, got gashed in the run game as the Gamecocks owned one of the worst run defenses in the conference at 178.9 rushing yards allowed per game. They also didn’t generate enough pressure, recording the third-fewest sacks in the SEC (26) and finishing No. 9 in the conference in sack rate (7.14 percent). And now, after losing both Kingsley Enagbare, Aaron Sterling and Jabari Ellis, the Gamecocks are left in a potentially precarious position.

Big returns ... literally

There is optimism, despite those three key losses, that South Carolina will have a solid defensive line now that the page has turned to 2022. South Carolina returns two former five-star prospects up front in Zacch Pickens and Jordan Burch. Pickens was ranked No. 9 overall and No. 1 at strongside defensive end in the 2019 class, but he is entrenched as the team’s top returner as a starting defensive tackle. He will look to build on the best season he has had in Columbia thus far after racking up four sacks, five tackles-for-loss and 38 tackles last season. He will lead a defensive tackle unit that will likely feature Rick Sandidge as the other starter after Sandidge missed last season with an injury. Burch was expected to have a big year in 2021 but didn’t quite live up to that hype. But he got plenty of experience and important snaps, and he will start at one defensive end spot with Jordan Strachan, transfer from Georgia State, likely to secure the other.

Same face, new place