The class of 2019 Nokesville (Va.) Patriot High standout will choose between South Carolina and Penn State during a 3 p.m. ceremony at his school.

Moore has whittled his list down to those two schools from over 20 offers, including Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford pegged the 6-foot-5, 292-pounder as one of his top targets early in the recruiting cycle and the Gamecocks have gone the distance.

He's been on campus multiple times, taking an official visit in the summer, and last returning to Columbia for the Gamecocks' win over Tennessee this season.

“Down there it’s a different atmosphere,” Moore told Rival’s Adam Friedman. “I went to a camp there and I can understand the difference between the Big Ten and the SEC. They are hardcore. They get after you. I also got to know players and how they live their lives, how they workout, and the diets they’re on. I feel like I fit in with them.

“I’m close with Wolford, the offensive line coach. He’s showed me how many guys he’s coached and that he’s coached in the NFL. He knows how to get guys there and can help me on the way to becoming a first round pick.”

While Ohio State and Clemson were other schools in the mix, Penn State has been the Gamecocks' biggest competition throughout the process as the Nittany Lions have also gone the distance.

“They’re a top school and they do a good job recruiting guys,” Moore said. “There are a lot of people from the DMV that I got along with while I was up there for my official visit and when I visited for the Ohio State game.

“It’s hard but the coaches do a good job teaching fundamentals,” he said. “When I was watching the offensive line, the coaches teach them in a way that normal coaches don’t.”

Moore is ranked the No. 20 overall prospect in Virginia and the No. 90 offensive tackle in the country.

ALSO SEE: Making the Case: Where will Jakai Moore end up?