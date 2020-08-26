That means the Gamecocks can play as many freshmen for as long as they want without any eligibility implications, but the plan was to always play Doty early and often.

The NCAA ruled a blanket wavier of eligibility, giving every freshman an extra year because of Coronavirus and effectively pausing the four-game redshirt rule this season.

“We never had any discussion on redshirting. He was going to play,” Muschamp said. “Mike (Bobo) has been extremely pleased with his progression at the quarterback position as well as the receiver position.”

Doty came in as a top 100 prospect in the country out of Myrtle Beach and a four-star quarterback and began spending time behind center and at the receiver position with the goal of getting him on the field this season.

Muschamp talked at times about how Doty is one of the best athletes on the team who runs a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash and can also sling it.

“He’s one of the best athletes on our team and we need to find ways to get him on the field. He’s got a great competitive edge,” Muschamp said. “He practices really hard. He runs a 4.4 and he throws the ball extremely well.”

The big question now is how the Gamecocks will use him this season.

Doty obviously has some inherent skills as a mobile quarterback that translate to the receiver position in terms of speed and ability to move with the ball in his hands.

He also has a great arm and can give the Gamecocks another threat to throw the ball if he’s in the backfield as well.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo mentioned in his first media availability of training camp a Wildcat formation, but Muschamp was quick to dismissed that.

“Y’all can keep talking about Wildcat and all that,” Muschamp said. “That’s good. Let’s let all the defensive coordinators think we’re going to be in a WildCock formation when he’s back there because he can throw the ball extremely well too.”

Doty has taken a few reps with the first team at quarterback this camp but has spent the majority of his time, regardless of position, impressing his teammates.

“He can play any position on the field. He’s more than capable to do anything on that field. He plays with tremendous confidence. Anything he has to do or Bobo puts him up to do he’s going to do 100 percent."