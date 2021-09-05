Doty, Harris expected back this week

South Carolina QB Luke Doty warms up Saturday night prior to the Gamecocks' season-opener. (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral.com)

Harris, who missed most of the preseason after undergoing a procedure on his back this summer, was not on the sidelines with his teammates Saturday due to the illness that Beamer referenced. While Doty was listed as doubtful going into the Eastern Illinois game, the sophomore quarterback was fully dressed out and was witnessed bouncing around and going through pregame drills with the other quarterbacks while showing no signs of being bothered by the midfoot injury he suffered a few weeks ago in practice. Beamer had said all week that they fully expect Doty back for the ECU game and that they wouldn't put him in this week unless he was 100 percent. With Zeb Noland getting the first-team reps leading up to the opener, the Gamecocks opted to go with the veteran and push Doty's debut to next week and allow him to get back to 100 percent. The Myrtle Beach grad ran for the first time since the injury during practice this past week.