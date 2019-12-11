@GamecockCentral

Continuing a trend of adding attractive home-and-home football series with quality Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, the University of South Carolina and Virginia Tech have agreed on a two-year contract, the schools announced today.

The Hokies will visit Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Sept. 16, 2034, while the Gamecocks will make the return trip to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. for a contest on Sept. 15, 2035.

"By adding Virginia Tech to our future football schedules, it gives us a quality opponent with a regional matchup," said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "Coach Muschamp and I are looking to fill our non-conference schedule with teams that would be appealing for our fans and supplement our already-tough Southeastern Conference slate with opponents that our squad will be excited to play. I hope we can make more of these announcements in the near future."