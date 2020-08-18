South Carolina is now at a 10-game, conference-only schedule with two games—Auburn and at Ole Miss—on the schedule means new projections for how the 2020 season will play out in Columbia.

It didn't take long for ESPN to update South Carolina's new 2020 schedule and, in turn, update the Gamecocks' chances to win each week.

ESPN's FPI released its updated FPI projections with the new schedule coming out with the Gamecocks given a greater than 50 percent chance to win just three games this season.

Also see: Breaking down South Carolina's schedule

Those three games include the season opener against Tennessee, an Oct. 10 trip to Vanderbilt and a home contest Nov. 21 against Missouri.

The rest of the games South Carolina has a lower than 40 percent chance to win.

Of their remaining games, the Gamecocks' best bets are at Ole Miss (37.5 percent chance to win), at Kentucky (37.3) and at home after a bye week against Texas A&M (34.3).

The lowest percent chances to win come against LSU (8) on the road, Florida (13.4) at home and Georgia (14.8) also at Williams-Brice.

The Gamecocks have a 20.3 percent chance to beat Auburn at home according to the FPI as well.

With the revised schedule, it means the lowest ranked team on the FPI's ranking South Carolina plays is Vanderbilt at No. 100 and Missouri at 55, but every other team is in the top 40.

They are scheduled to play three teams in the FPI top 10—Georgia, LSU and Auburn—with two more in the top 15 in Florida (12) and Texas A&M (15).

South Carolina initially checks in at No. 39 on the FPI ranking list with the third-hardest schedule in the country.

Also see: Gamecocks and top 100 big man have plenty of connections

The FPI projects them to go 4-6.

The season will start Sept. 26 at home against Tennessee and the Gamecocks have five straight games before their Oct. 31 bye week before finishing the season with five more games, concluding on the road Dec. 5 in Kentucky.