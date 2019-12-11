It’s no doubt Bobo will attack the recruiting trail, but he’s also being brought in to revitalize a Gamecock offense that stagnated this season and get it back to something like he had at Georgia for almost a decade.

Mike Bobo, who became official Tuesday afternoon, signed his contract and immediately hopped on the road for an in-home visit with committed quarterback Luke Doty and tweeted Wednesday he was in Georgia near where priority target Jaheim Bell lives.

South Carolina has its offensive coordinator and he’s wasted no time getting to work hitting the recruiting trail.

Bobo was the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs from 2007 until the end of the 2014 where they averaged 9.4 wins each season he was there and won double-digit games four times.

Over the course of his eight-year tenure before he took the job at Colorado State, the Bulldogs averaged over 30 points in all but one season and had a top 50 scoring offense seven times.

The only year they didn’t was in 2009 where they averaged 28.9 points, which ranked 51st nationally.

Between 2007 and 2014, Georgia scored the 17th-most points (3,572) of any school in the country. Over that same timespan they rank in the top 25 in yards gained, yards per play, rushing yards and yards per carry.

They also rank in the top 50 in passing yards.

He showed the ability to adapt his offense to his strengths, ranking in the top 50 in pass yards per game in five seasons with two top 25 finishes in that statistical category.

The Bulldogs also had one year ranking in the top 25 in rushing yards per game with four more ranking in the top 50 nationally.

One of the biggest bright spots of a Bobo offense was efficiency.

They may not have put up gaudy numbers every year—although sometimes they did—but the offenses were always one of the best in the country in yards per play and yards per rush.

Bobo only had two seasons at Georgia where the Bulldogs didn’t finish in the top 50 in yards per play despite the Bulldogs averaging at least 5.6 yards per play every season he was in charge of the offense.

They finished in the top 10 on yards per play three times over his tenure, including finishing second in the country in 2012 averaging 7.1 yards per play. In 2014, the Bulldogs finished in the top 10 averaging 6.1 yards per carry on the ground.

In his eight seasons, there was only one year they didn’t average at least four yards per carry and in six of the eight seasons they averaged at least 4.5 yards per rushing attempt.

They were also efficient throwing the ball, completing 60.6 percent of passes over the span of his career, which is 13th-best among all FBS schools over that same stretch.

Bobo’s offenses were constantly in the top 50, if not the top 25 over the course of his play-calling tenure at Georgia, and time will tell if he can do the same thing at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have some pieces and talent coming in, and it'll be up to Bobo to take those pieces and adapt his system to suit their strengths.

If history dictates what happens, the Gamecocks should be more efficient next season after a rough 2019 offensive campaign.

The 2012 Broyles Award finalist will meet with the media for the first time Monday to address his hiring, hitting the recruiting trail and the changes he’ll bring to the team next season.

