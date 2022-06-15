Explosive defensive back Jalon Kilgore commits to South Carolina

Coming in at 6’1” and 194 pounds, Kilgore hails from Eatonton, Georgia. He carries a frame that is suited for SEC football and should be able to contribute immediately, even if it’s only on special teams his freshman year. Most defensive back coaches want their players at a minimum of 185 pounds and Kilgore will arrive at Carolina with height, arm length, and already carrying some mass.

Kilgore is an explosive athlete and physical player. He seeks out contact and isn’t afraid to come down in run support, take on a block, or hit someone coming across the middle of the field. Kilgore played on both sides of the ball in high school and is deceptively fast due to his smooth stride. He reads the flight of the ball exceptionally well and exhibits strong hands when securing the football. Kilgore has the athleticism to win 50/50 balls in the air, often by outjumping his opponent. As a defensive back, Kilgore flips his hips fluidly and flashes the ability to plant his foot and rapidly change direction, which frequently leads to explosive hits on the ball carriers.



