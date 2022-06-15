Explosive defensive back Jalon Kilgore commits to South Carolina
The talent level in South Carolina’s defensive backfield continues to increase at a rapid pace. Coach Torrian Gray landed another coveted defensive back, this time by the name of Jalon Kilgore. We were able to start to see the connection Kilgore was making with the staff after Gamecock Scoop interviewed him in March and Gamecock Scoop was the only major recruiting site to receive his feedback after the official visit this past weekend. Now Kilgore, who was the 3rd Welcome Home from Sunday has made it official.
Coming in at 6’1” and 194 pounds, Kilgore hails from Eatonton, Georgia. He carries a frame that is suited for SEC football and should be able to contribute immediately, even if it’s only on special teams his freshman year. Most defensive back coaches want their players at a minimum of 185 pounds and Kilgore will arrive at Carolina with height, arm length, and already carrying some mass.
Kilgore is an explosive athlete and physical player. He seeks out contact and isn’t afraid to come down in run support, take on a block, or hit someone coming across the middle of the field. Kilgore played on both sides of the ball in high school and is deceptively fast due to his smooth stride. He reads the flight of the ball exceptionally well and exhibits strong hands when securing the football. Kilgore has the athleticism to win 50/50 balls in the air, often by outjumping his opponent. As a defensive back, Kilgore flips his hips fluidly and flashes the ability to plant his foot and rapidly change direction, which frequently leads to explosive hits on the ball carriers.
Offers for Kilgore range from the midwest to the east coast, tallying 17 total. Other notable offers include Clemson, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Oklahoma, and Pittsburgh.
Rival's rating for Kilgore is 5.7, 3 star, but Carolina fans shouldn’t be surprised if Kilgore lands his 4th star. He’s comparable with 4 stars from years past due to his potential and list of offers.
The athleticism and versatility Kilgore possesses will allow him to play anywhere in the secondary, making him the perfect fit for coach Gray’s defensive backs unit. Physicality is something the defensive staff has made a priority and defensive backs like Kilgore aren’t lacking in that department. “DBU” seems to be alive and well at the University of South Carolina.