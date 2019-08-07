"I mean, all of us [have improved], but Josh Vann, he's come a long way," junior Shi Smith said of his teammate. "Sometimes I even ask him what I need to do. But he's come a long way and he's going to be good."

The sophomore from Tucker (Ga.) has had what Will Muschamp called a "fantastic" offseason and is looking to become a bigger part of the Gamecocks' receiver rotation this year after playing 284 offensive snaps last season.

Ask around the South Carolina football team for the most improved player this offseason and Josh Vann's name is likely to be one of the first few mentioned.

While Smith and fellow veteran receiver Bryan Edwards are proven returning contributors, the Gamecocks will need receivers like Vann and OrTre Smith to have big seasons if they're going to absorb the loss of All-SEC playmaker Deebo Samuel.



Vann, a former four-star prospect in high school, reeled in 18 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, a key grab in the end zone at Ole Miss. But Vann admits he had to take his preparation to another level if he's going to be the player he wants to be after getting by with mainly God-given ability in high school.

"Just doing everything the coaches have been asking me to do," Vann explained. "That's getting stronger in the weight room, getting faster, and just being critiqued on my route running."

Vann's transformation has been especially noticeable to his teammates who saw him everyday as they noticed strides both in the player-run offseason practices and in the weight room.

"It's everything," Smith said. "He's been going real hard in the weight room. He's gotten a lot stronger."

He's gotten faster too.

While Smith is largely considered the fastest player on the team, Vann's speed is apparently on the uptick.

"I really can tell the difference," Vann said. "I couldn't even tell that I'm in front of everybody when we run. Last year, I was trying to keep up with everybody, but everybody says I've gotten faster. I just feel like it's been a lot smoother and easier for me, just knowing everything and knowing everything that I've got to do."

That comfort level should help Vann as he competes for playing time in both the slot and outside receiver positions. With Edwards and Shi Smith locked into starting roles, Vann is likely battling with OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis to be the third receiver on the field.

Regardless of if he's a starter this season, Vann appears to be on pace to take on a greater role.

"Freshman year, obviously, he was trying to figure it out," Edwards said. "In high school, he had a shoulder surgery, so you could tell his upper body was still kind of weak and he was trying to get accumulated to the speed of the game. But now he's kind of come into his own. He's found his rhythm. He looks confident. He runs great routes. He does everything well that you want him to do. So I think he's going to contribute a lot this season."

*** Not a subscriber? Get $25 off your first year and a FREE $75 adidas gift card with an annual subscription ***