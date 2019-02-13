A few guys will be staying local while two more, as of right now, are shipping off to another one of the more prestigious summer leagues in the country.

The season may still be two days away from officially starting, but Gamecock players are already finding out where they'll be playing this summer once the season ends.

After playing this season at Founders Park, Jordan Holladay and Julian Bosnic will stay in the Columbia area and play for the Lexington County Blowfish this summer, the team announced Wednesday.

Holladay is a power-hitting corner infielder that could see a lot of time this season while Bosnic, who came in as a left-handed pitcher and outfielder, is redshirting this season after having Tommy John surgery after arriving on campus.

It's not clear if Bosnic will be ready to throw once this summer rolls around, but could be able to swing a bat by the time the Coastal Plains League starts.

But those aren't the only two Gamecocks that already know summer plans.

Both John Gilreath and Wes Clarke are spending their time away from campus in the prestigious Cape Cod League.

Gilreath will start with the Bourne Braves in June with Clarke joining the Cotuit Kettleers in June as well.

The Cape Cod League is usually filled with big prospects later in their college careers, and both Gilreath and Wes Clarke are going as underclassmen.

Gilreath came out of the bullpen the majority of last season with a few spot starts and is expected to be a big part of the team's pitching staff in his sophomore year. Clarke is a top 500 prospect coming out of high school and was the Virginia high school player of the year after a monster season.

They join former Gamecocks Noah Campbell, Jacob Olson, Adam Hill and Carlos Cortes as recent participants in the Cape Cod League.