In preparation for the event, the league released its list of combine participants with five Gamecock seniors making the list.

Now that the Super Bowl is over, the NFL is officially hitting its offseason and the first big event is the NFL combine.

Bryson Allen-Williams, Deebo Samuel and Dennis Daley had all previously made public they had accepted their invitation, but Zack Bailey and Rashad Fenton are now officially on the list of participants as well.

Also see: Inside Jaquaze Sorrells's commitment





Bailey will be able to compete in the combine after breaking his leg in the team's final regular season game against Akron. Bailey stepped on campus and morphed into a versatile starter over his career.

In four seasons, he played every position on the offensive line and racked up All-SEC honors at the end of his senior season. He played in 46 games over his career and started every regular season game last year before his injury.

Fenton started almost every game over the last two seasons at cornerback, picking up 67 tackles and four interceptions his final two years on campus.

Also see: Rivals analysts break down USC's 2019 class





Over his career, he had 122 tackles, five picks, and recovered one fumble.

The NFL combine will start Feb. 26 in Indianapolis and will run through March 4. Players will get the chance to go through testing and on-field work in front of scouts, while also getting the chance to meet with team executives.